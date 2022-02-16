DeGate 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.92 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and $2.92 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.89 or 0.07128631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,994.37 or 0.99882430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

