Degenerator (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00259081 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005440 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.