Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 170.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.