Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.11% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

