Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DKL opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 2,937.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

