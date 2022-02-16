Delek US (DK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Delek US to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DK opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on DK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 143,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Delek US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

