Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Delek US worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Delek US by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Delek US by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,892. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

