Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €80.00 ($90.91) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.44 ($157.32).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded up €6.55 ($7.44) on Wednesday, hitting €49.82 ($56.61). 4,504,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

