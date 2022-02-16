DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.24 or 0.00297548 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005857 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.07 or 0.01165509 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.