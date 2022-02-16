Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $15.85. Denny’s shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 7,677 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DENN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

