Dero Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.82 or 0.00031407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $154.67 million and $745,488.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,996.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.33 or 0.07119440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00289411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00758567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00073375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.00410627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00215341 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,048 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

