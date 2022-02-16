Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 35.21.
ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
