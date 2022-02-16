Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 425 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 390.83.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

