Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $164.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

Shares of MAR opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,601.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

