Dev Protocol Price Hits $1.81 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00004100 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $83,419.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

