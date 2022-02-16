Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Earnings Beat

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $53.78. 212,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,769,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.