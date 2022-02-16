DexCom (DXCM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2022 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $514.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $625.00 to $560.00.

2/11/2022 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $660.00 to $630.00.

2/3/2022 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, DexCom has outperformed its industry. Impressive contribution from DexCom’s Sensor and other revenue segment, and domestic and international revenue growth were key catalysts in third-quarter 2021. DexCom’s prospects in alternative markets bode well. The company made continued advancements with respect to key strategic objectives and ended the quarter with new patient additions. Its slew of tie-ups and buyouts are also encouraging. A solid international foothold and robust product portfolio augur well. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency position is an added plus. DexCom’s third-quarter results were better than expected. However, the company faces stiff competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices. Reimbursement risk and supply constraints are other headwinds.”

1/19/2022 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $618.00 to $538.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $570.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $414.52. 17,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,922. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

