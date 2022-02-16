Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.95) to GBX 3,200 ($43.30) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

