Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DHIL traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.22. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $567.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 98.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.