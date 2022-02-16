Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,937 shares.The stock last traded at $178.70 and had previously closed at $177.26.

The company has a market cap of $566.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.42 and its 200 day moving average is $190.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

