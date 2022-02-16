Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

