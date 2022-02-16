DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €24.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €24.20 ($27.50) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.94 ($21.52).

Shares of ETR:DIC traded up €0.33 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.24 ($17.32). 122,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.23. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €13.55 ($15.40) and a 1-year high of €16.42 ($18.66).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

