Dickerson Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00.

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.14. 47,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

