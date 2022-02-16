DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $34,993.64 on Top Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $34,993.64 or 0.79101378 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $39,749.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.28 or 0.07175300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,309.94 or 1.00160413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.