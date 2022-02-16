Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $220,179.08 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.55 or 0.07134545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00290859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.48 or 0.00760917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013190 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00073718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00409293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00215556 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,415,146 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

