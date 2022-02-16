Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of NCR worth $90,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.