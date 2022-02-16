Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.52% of Resideo Technologies worth $90,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.15.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.