Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,289 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.92% of LHC Group worth $95,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.27. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
