Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 51,221 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.25% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $93,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 127,108 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,028 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

