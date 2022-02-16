Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 55,979 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $93,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $49,420,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,698. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.