Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.92% of Liberty Latin America worth $89,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.