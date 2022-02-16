Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.26% of Marten Transport worth $94,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.