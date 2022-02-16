Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Cheniere Energy worth $91,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $121.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

