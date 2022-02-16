Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.55% of Brighthouse Financial worth $92,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

