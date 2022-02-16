Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.46 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Trex worth $90,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 620,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 51,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.