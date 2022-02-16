Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91.15 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of Teradata worth $91,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

