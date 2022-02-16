Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $92.80 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $92,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.98 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

