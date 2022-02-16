Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.03% of TowneBank worth $91,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

