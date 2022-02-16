Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $89,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

