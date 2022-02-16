Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,306,703 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.85% of NOV worth $95,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NOV by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

