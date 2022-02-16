Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 147,996 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $92,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $12,775,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,387,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,714 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.