Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,519 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Henry Schein worth $93,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.