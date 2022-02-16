Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.33% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $90,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 368,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.34. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

