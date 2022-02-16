Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,430 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.83% of Kadant worth $90,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kadant by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

