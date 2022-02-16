Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,868 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.15% of Granite Construction worth $93,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 995,067 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at about $40,734,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

