Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 86,206 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.21% of E.W. Scripps worth $92,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.90. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

