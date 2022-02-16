Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,642 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.38% of Materion worth $89,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTRN stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.