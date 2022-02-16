Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.05% of Badger Meter worth $90,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,127,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

NYSE BMI opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $112.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

