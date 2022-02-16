Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of Syneos Health worth $89,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

