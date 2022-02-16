Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 91,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,522,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Discovery by 507.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

